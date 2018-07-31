Forget my age, I will change PSC fortunes, nominee tells MPs

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee to the position of Public Service Commission (PSC) chairperson Stephen Kirogo was yesterday at pains to convince MPs why he deserves the job despite his age.

Members of the National Assembly Administration and National Security Committee chaired by Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) wondered why the 60-year-old should be picked to head PSC yet he was supposed to have retired in January.

MPs Makali Mulu, Marselino Arbelle, Tecla Chebet, Ngunjiri Wambugu and Ahmed Kolosh asked if the country lacked qualified youth to head the commission.

Kirogo, who has been serving as Principal Administrative Secretary in the Cabinet office, defended his age, saying he brings on board wealth of experience to make the docket competitive.

Mulu sought to know what new Kirogo would bring to PSC.

“What is this new thing that you are going to do that you have not been able to achieve in your position?” he asked.

Kolosh sought to know why he was privileged to be appointed when he was past public servants’ retirement age of 60.

Fight graft

In his defence, Kirogo said: “I have traversed this country, I know what particular needs of the citizens are and I know for sure that I am suitable for this position. I ask you chair and members not to see my age but focus on my ability and the experience I will bring to the job.”

On anti-corruption war, Kirogo promised to support the President’s efforts to wipe out the vice, especially among public servants.

“I will contribute a great deal to improve the performance of public services refocusing it into those areas where the citizens of this country get a better deal for their taxes,” he said.