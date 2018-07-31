I’ll not quit, CS Balala tells critics

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet secretary Najib Balala has told off critics calling for his resignation following the recent deaths of 10 rhinos in Tsavo East National Park, saying he will not succumb to any form of intimidation.

Members of the National Assembly’s Environment and Natural Resources committee had on Monday summoned Balala to explain what caused the sudden deaths of the endangered black rhinos.

“I will stand for the truth and those who are calling for my resignation can go to hell. Nobody is going to intimidate me for my stand. I was appointed by the President because he believed in my capability,” said Balala.

The rhinos died few days after they were translocated from the Nairobi and Nakuru national parks, to Tsavo East because of overcrowding in the two parks, which was hindering breeding.

The House committees chair Kareke Mbiuki told reporters yesterday his team is concerned about the deaths, warning they will not spare anyone doing injustice to the country’s tourism sector.

He said there have been conflicting reports on the deaths of the rhinos and, therefore, Balala should appear before it and give a comprehensive statement on what happened to the animals.