NATIONALNEWS

Parents want school arson cases halted

Noven Owiti July 31, 2018
2,441 Less than a minute
Kisii High students after the dorm fire. PHOTO: ROBERT OCHORO

Some Kisumu Girls’ High School parents have filed a petition seeking to stop criminal proceedings against their children.

Through lawyer Ken Amondi, the parents are seeking orders of stay on criminal proceedings leveled against seven students linked to unrest in the institution early this month. They also want the disciplinary proceedings against the students initiated by the school Board of Management (BoM) halted until the petition is heard and determined.

The parties listed in the application are the board, Teachers Service Commission, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General, Ministry of Education and Kuppet as an interested party.

The seven students were arraigned in court last week charged with  property damage.

Show More

Related Articles

Deputy President William Ruto
July 31, 2018
2,467

Review NYS budget to improve youths lives, Ruto tells MPs

July 31, 2018
2,527

State spells out tough rules for work permits

July 31, 2018
2,478

Revoke Kibarani title deed, NLC told

July 31, 2018
2,486

Ayacko, Dalmas to battle it out in contest for Senate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker