Parents want school arson cases halted

Some Kisumu Girls’ High School parents have filed a petition seeking to stop criminal proceedings against their children.

Through lawyer Ken Amondi, the parents are seeking orders of stay on criminal proceedings leveled against seven students linked to unrest in the institution early this month. They also want the disciplinary proceedings against the students initiated by the school Board of Management (BoM) halted until the petition is heard and determined.

The parties listed in the application are the board, Teachers Service Commission, Inspector General of Police, Attorney General, Ministry of Education and Kuppet as an interested party.

The seven students were arraigned in court last week charged with property damage.