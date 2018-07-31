War graft must be thorough, but fair

Alberto Leny

In what is being described as a transformative budget, the National government will get Sh1.67 trillion, counties Sh372.7 billion, the Consolidated Fund Sh962.6 billion, Parliament Sh37.6 billion and the Judiciary Sh15.2 billion in the 2018/19 financial year.

The budget comes at a time when the country is mired in corruption scandals running into billions of shillings. The magnitude of corruption has reached alarming proportions, prompting public outcry. President Uhuru Kenyatta has responded to the concerns by tasking a multi-agency team consisting of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the National Intelligence Service, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Judiciary as a new front in the war against the vice.

It is imperative that the agencies conduct fair investigations into the alleged cases of corruption, fairly and impartially, without sparing anybody, whatever their political clout, position in leadership or economic might.

Guilt and complicity must be proved beyond doubt with those found guilty convicted through an open and fair judicial process to deter those who may be tempted to engage in social and economic crimes. Blanket investigations and accusations that cannot withstand legal and forensic scrutiny must not be entertained.

The decision by the National Assembly to slash Judiciary budget is worrying since the institution is enjoined in the fight against corruption and needs the requisite resources to deliver on its mandate. This cannot be over-emphasised.

Also, the Building Bridges Initiative must lead the nation back to the ideals of the founding fathers so that we can cast aside the demons of ethnic division, political manipulation and deceit bedevilling the nation. The team’s nine-point agenda is expected to address ethnic antagonism and competition, lack of national ethos, inclusivity, corruption, safety and security and devolution.

In fulfilling its mandate, it should adopt an open-door policy that allows ordinary Kenyans to freely vent their frustrations on injustices, exclusion and marginalisation that have contributed to the suspicious and acrimony in society.

Through dialogue, Kenyans must be left to openly discuss what ails our country, and what needs to be changed in our systems based on the Constitution.

Kenyans can no longer afford to let political leaders sweep issues under the carpet or bury their heads in the sand. They must squarely address intolerance, marginalisation, unequal distribution of resources and services, unemployment, nepotism and corruption—the main issues suffocating our nationhood.

