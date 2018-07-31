Do more to address psychosocial disability issues

Elizabeth Ombati

Early this month, a newspaper ran a feature story cataloguing the appalling conditions in Kisumu county Hospital’s psychiatric ward, the oldest and biggest unit in Western Kenya.

It came ahead of the first ever Global Disability Summit co-hosted by the Kenya and UK governments and the International Disability Alliance. The story exposed the neglect of facilities that offer critical services to those with psychosocial disabilities.

There were reports of one bed being shared by three patients, patients sleeping on the floor, both males and females sharing the ward and alleged sexual assault and lack of mosquito nets in the malaria endemic area. There was even a weird justification that it would be dangerous to have nets in the ward because patients might use them to strangle themselves!

One patient had been admitted in the ward for 23 years with no visitation from any family member since his admission in 1995.

This is why it is critical to examine relationship between plight of those who have been consigned to misery in that ward and the Global Disability Summit whose objectives include raising global attention.

People with psychosocial disabilities continue to suffer discrimination with regard to access to community services, particularly health services. This is compounded by the stigma against persons with disabilities.

How do we ensure that persons with psychosocial disabilities access quality healthcare, employment and education?

As states, development partners and non-state actors make commitments at the global summit, they should ensure disability inclusion — reaching the furthest behind first. The continued marginalisation of those with psychosocial disabilities is an opportunity and potential lost.

A report by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights titled Silenced Minds: The Systemic Neglect of the Mental Health System in Kenya, 2011 indicated that compliance with constitutional and international human rights obligations require that government gives priority to improving of the mental health sector in its social and economic policies. This has not been done because seven years on persons with psychosocial disabilities have little access to community and mental health services.

It is possible to guarantee the rights, freedoms, dignity and inclusion for all persons with disabilities. But the State has to commit not just by word of mouth, but by action.

While progress has been made since the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities especially on ensuring inclusion of persons with psychosocial disabilities, more needs to be done.

As we implement the Sustainable Development Goals, it has to be clear that until we deliver for all people, we have not achieved the goals. If we are talking about leaving no one behind, we must address issues like why someone with a psychosocial disability would be left in a mental health institution for over 20 years.

—The writer is a disability rights advocate and works with Users and Survivors of Psychiatry in Kenya