Kenyans must not succumb to self-seekers’ antics

The echoes from a 1882 play Enemy of the People, a continent away and a century plus ago, would appear to be reverberating across the land as Kenyans confront toxic sugar mess, Mau encroachment, Ruaraka land saga and that deceptively innocuous court case of lead poisoning facing Mombasa’s Owino Ouru slum residents.

What today threatens to constitute huge stain in Kenyans collective conscience is whether it’s enough to whimper as leaders grounded by hypocrisy, pursuit of self-benefit and inclined to political correctness yet prowl around. Meanwhile the population is sucked into acquiesce, as truth is trampled underfoot and justice turned on its head.

In Enemy of the People, Henrick Ibsen explores the theme of courage and conviction in the face of adversity and predisposition to wilt at the altar of convenience. A town doctor stands by his conviction and despite brutal harassment, declines to sit on findings that a spa is contaminated from tannery leakage. Unfortunately the spa promises to spike the town’s economy with his brother as mayor. However his resolute stance threatens vested interests, including of his father-in-law and his stance means inheritance due to his wife from her father is rendered untenable.

Ostracised, unbowed but unwilling to cede moral authority, Dr Thomas Stockmann proclaims himself the strongest man in town for standing alone.

The sugar, Mau, and the Ruaraka land with their strong vested economic and political interests have Kenyan leaders trapped in conspiratorial currents. Besides killing local sugar sector, the contraband, with an estimated Sh6 billion bounty also potentially has morbid implications. The Mau is crucial water tower which continues to be degraded and the impact is explicit as water bodies given life by Mau dry up.

Ruaraka on the other hand exposes the Gordian knot that’s the land question as sharks do their thing! So the left hand gives out Sh1.5 billion to the right hand as arguments rage whether or not its public land.

What oddity that as one Cabinet minister says sugar has dangerous levels of mercury, a colleague trashes the statement even as the urgency to conclusively address the safety issue is left unaddressed.

The town residents whose interests Dr Stockmann thought he was safeguarding instead get swayed against him in what Ibsen tagged “ignorant majority” or in our own situation folks would get convinced their community is disproportionately targeted. So who will stand out for gullible and disillusioned? Where is the voice of Consumers Federation of Kenya, to as much as whimper over safety of this sugar?

The joint House committee probing sugar saga is emerging to be pawns, playing out to puppeteers. For how else does one explain the comical incident that reeks of manipulative inclinations of hidden hand where the team summons Government Chemist only for the officer to report then mysteriously evaporate from precincts of Parliament? Just check how they are being taken round in circles and in light of recent apprehensions expressed by Speaker Justin Muturi.

And the Mau, which like a volcano, rumbles followed by episodic explosions. Astonishingly, politicians speaking from both sides of the mouth concur it must be saved yet given the complexity of illegalities linked to how forest land was hived off and sold or doled out, a tactical political template that can accommodate diverse vested interests remains a land mine.

Few platforms currently provide opportunity for more rhetoric like Mau eviction saga has. Perceived facts-inspired positions are encountered by vile conspiracy theories burying truth while casting perilous shadows on political careers.

Unless courage of conviction is embraced to address the existential threat posed to the Mau, the consequences are dire. But this should not preclude how innocent victims who were duped into buying/settling in the forest and who cannot just be tossed out of what they call home are handled.

In the case of Owino Ouru slums, the court ruling to determine the gravity of impact of lead emissions into the environment by Kenya Metal Refinery EPZ on the health of residents is awaited. But the prognosis is gloomy.

