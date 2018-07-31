NATIONALNEWS

Fix sorry state of Kiambu health facilities, legislators tell Waititu

Mathew Ndung'u July 31, 2018
Parliamentary Health committee chairperson Sabina Chege  and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria) have asked Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to urgently address the deteriorating condition of medical facilities in the county.

 Speaking in Karembu village Gatundu South yesterday, the leaders warned that reports of drugs shortages, other items such as blankets and under-utilisation of facilities in Kiambu hospitals is not only an injustice to the residents but is symptomatic of the woes bedeviling the  county administration.

“It is a shame that despite Gatundu Level Five Hospital having an ICU facility, it has been lying idle for two years since its installation,” said Kuria, adding that more lives would be saved if the facility is put into use.

Sabina said she will move a motion in Parliament to remove the management of all Level Five Hospitals from County to National government.

