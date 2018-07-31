Zimbabweans vote in first post-Mugabe poll

Harare, Monday

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe on Monday cast his ballot in the country’s first election since he was ousted by the military in November after ruling for 37 years.

Mugabe, 94, made no comment as he walked unaided into the polling station at a primary school in the Highfield district of Harare, accompanied by his wife Grace.

Mugabe was forced to resign when ruling Zanu-PF lawmaker threatened to impeach him after military generals launched a brief takeover to install their favoured candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe, who had not been seen in public since his ousting, made a surprise intervention on the eve of the election, calling for voters to throw the ruling Zanu-PF out of office.

During a two-hour press conference at his sprawling mansion in Harare, Mugabe said that he hoped the election would “thrust away the military form of government” and said he might vote for the opposition MDC.

President Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former ally in the Zanu-PF party, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) in the landmark vote for the southern African nation.

The MDC has alleged the election result could be fixed.

Voting was peaceful on Monday with long lines outside polling stations in the capital Harare.

Zimbabwe was ruled by Mugabe from independence from Britain in 1980 until he was ousted last year, leaving behind a country in economic ruin.

British settlers moved up into the region from South Africa in the late 19th century, attracted by its mineral wealth and farming land.

Among them was mining magnate Cecil Rhodes who gave his name to what became in 1923 the British colony of Southern Rhodesia.

Impoverished

In 1965, the colony’s rulers declared unilateral independence from Britain, forming a white-minority regime similar to that in apartheid South Africa.

Black nationalists launched a war for liberation in 1972, which claimed at least 27,000 lives.

Negotiations under British auspices led to a ceasefire and elections in 1980 that culminated in independence, with the country renamed Zimbabwe.

Mugabe took the reins of power as prime minister in 1980, becoming president in 1987 after a change to the constitution.

He was ousted in 2017, then one of the longest-running leaders in Africa and, at 93, the oldest head of state in the world.

His much-criticised stint in power saw repression of the opposition, economic mismanagement and allegations of corruption.

Mugabe initially reached out to the white minority but in 2000 encouraged squatters and so-called veterans from the independence war to expropriate farms from the white minority, who fled in their thousands.

A 2002 election that gave him another term was marred by violence and denounced as irregular by international observers.

He won controversial elections in 2008, in which his rival quit citing severe intimidation, and again in 2013. —AFP