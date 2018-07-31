Inside Turkana oil impasse

The Energy and Petroleum ministry faces one of the most critical moments in the negotiations process even as the John Munyes led-team attempts to find a way of giving the country a meaningful and lasting solution to the ongoing Turkana oil standoff.

After weeks of unending meetings and infighting, local leaders, oil exploration companies on the ground as well as the government have failed to reach a deal. And yet, uncertainty remains for the country with thousands of jobs seemingly under threat and questions hanging over Kenya’s ambitions to become one of the global oil producing countries.

The stalemate has not only caused great inconvenience for the three foreign companies involved in the exploration of oil in Lokichar, but could also severely tarnished the country’s image, according to the managing director of Upstream Oil Joe Gakuo.

“In terms of reputation, it is fair to have a hit now, than later,” he explains, adding that, “in the short-term Turkana economy will suffer given that businesses that are operating in the value chain, through providing of services and goods, will be affected by the shutdown. It is also unfortunate that this shutdown might delay the final investment decision.”

Tullow Oil Plc, Canadian Africa Oil and French firm Total make the list of three companies that have heavily invested in Kenya’s oil industry whose survival now centres on the yet to be signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to be overseen by Energy and Interior ministries.

Months leading up to the deadlock, the Energy ministry preferred to maintain, in theory, what it termed last Thursday ‘equidistant’ relationship with both parties, which is Tullow Oil and Turkana County. While in practice, however, matters are a little different, according to insiders privy to the ongoing discussions, who believe ties between the National and Turkana county administrations had ostensibly frayed with issues on insecurity and politics at the core of misunderstanding.

“Turkana people have raised the issue of insecurity and I think this has not been fully sorted out,” says Gakuo. Charles Wanguhu, an activist and coordinator with Kenya Civil Society Platform (KCSP) on Oil and Gas, believes that the fallout over the ongoing tensions and the current state of affairs had indeed been orchestrated by government’s unfamiliarity with the nascent sector and blames State’s machinery for its failure to heed to calls to abandon the early oil pilot scheme (EOPS) until all nuts and bolts were stiffened.

He continues to say the group had in 2016 voiced its concerns on the project saying it “lacked necessary infrastructure and that the project was unfeasible.’

“We made these calls in 2016, when we told the government to put on hold such plans until issues of revenue sharing and percentages were resolved cordially. We had time from 2013 to make things right, to have all of these laws passed before the bigger project. Ideally, we should not have had early oil before setting up a pipeline,” said Wanguhu in a telephone interview.

In its report at the time, KCSPOG had among other factors called on the government to reconsider the Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) through a well- thought-out cost and benefit analysis that takes into account the targeted production levels and the oil price. It had also asked the government to instead concentrate on full field development as the EOPS other than ‘testing’ the market, which it said was not economically viable.

He says, the lobby group had also asked for public disclosure of production sharing contracts related to full field development and the EOPS, which according to Wanguhu would have assisted in managing expectations of the local communities and the national government, currently at loggerheads.

“Those expectations have been dented with the current standoff,” he says, further blaming both local and national politics for the ‘mess’ adding that early oil was a loss-making venture from the get-go which he added would cost the country billions of shillings in losses.

The lobby had two years ago estimated that more than Sh4 billion would be lost in the rush to track the early oil to Mombasa by road, some 800 kilometres away, without relevant infrastructure in place.

“Right now owners of tracking companies are bound by the contracts they signed with Tullow Oil, and they continue to earn money even though no oil is flowing to Mombasa,” he says.

KJV awarded contracts relating to the EOPS and a cancelation could lead to losses to all the parties and perhaps legal battles all together.

With the issue on security still unresolved, operations already frozen in every oil fields in bandit-prone region and workers on ‘compulsory leave’, observers fear for the worst should the ongoing standoff escalate.

“The businesses will suffer and if this is not sorted out sooner, some will even collapse. Remember that business is not charity and firms that have been delivering goods such as vegetables are counting losses,” says Gakuo.

Since Tullow Oil and its partners begun prospecting for oil in the County, several businesses have relied on their operations for survival. Tullow purchase foods and fresh vegetables from Lodwar town – Turkana’s centre of operations, to feed its hundreds of workers lodged in a start-of-the-art camp with all amenities provided.

The impasse, according to Wanguhu could also scare aware potential investors, expected to chip in more than $2.9 billion (Sh291.2 billion) for the construction of pipeline from Turkana to coastal region for the storage of waxy crude for shipment overseas.