Tana collected lowest revenue, report shows

Tana River county collected the least amount of revenue from local sources in the first nine months of the 2017/18 fiscal year compared to the other 46 counties, Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo has said.

In the just released County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report for the first nine months of the financial year, Odhiambo said the county collected a paltry Sh16.19 million against its own target of Sh30 million.

It was followed from the bottom by Lamu and Mandera counties, which collected Sh41.49 million and Sh46.97 million respectively during the period that saw Nairobi county collecting Sh7.64 billion followed by Mombasa and Narok, which collected Sh1.68 billion and Sh1.63 billion respectively.

Tana River county administration has been reviewing the annual budget over the past five financial years from Sh120 million in the 2013/14 financial year to Sh30 million in the last financial year, but it has never been able to meet its targets.

In February this year, Governor Dhadho Godhana vowed to seal all revenue leakages with a view to enhancing tax collection by replacing all corrupt revenue officers, who he accused of misusing resources and frustrating his development agenda.

He said since the onset of devolution, the county had not managed to raise the annual Sh40 million that the defunct County Council of Tana River used to collect despite the county government having opened more revenue streams.

“I would like to send a warning to all revenue officers that I may be forced to sack them and replace them with individuals who will help us move on with our development agenda,” he said then.

The highest amount of revenue collected by the county government since devolution is Sh33 million (2014/15 financial year), and Godhana believes that some of the monies collected go to the individual pockets of corrupt revenue officers. – KNA