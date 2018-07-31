ERC scraps fixed charge on electricity

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has scraped Sh150 standing charge on electricity after five years of public outcry, with the move expected to lessen consumer burden.

The review announced yesterday by the commission will now see overall unit cost of power reduced from Sh17.77 per kilowatt per hour/KWh to Sh16.64 per kilowatt per hour/KWh, a reduction of 6.9 per cent.

“To meet the social policy objective, the lifeline tariff consumption units have now been reduced from 50kWh per billing period to 10kWh to address the needs of the low income households in the society,” said ERC’s director general Pavel Oimeke in a statement.

The move, the regulator said, was further meant to cushion low income households, whose consumption do not exceed 10 units per billing period and who presently constitute 3.6 million of Kenya Power (KP) customers. The directive, which takes effect from tomorrow, will see power consumption for such households reduce by between 36 per cent and 82 per cent.

Commercial and industrial customers on average will get a reduction of 4.4 per cent in addition to the 50 per cent discount under the Time of Use Tariffs (TUTs).

The appraisal, ERC said “follows the need to accommodate more renewable energy costs and address the numerous complaints by electricity domestic customers on the complexity of the tariff billing regime which was difficult to understand, for instance, customers receiving varying units for the same amount of money within a billing cycle due to the graduated tariff structure and the fixed charges.”

The Electricity tariff review for the 2018/2019 period, follows an application lodged by power distributor, KP, which had requested for a review of the current electricity tariff that has been operational since 2013 and had seen electricity consumers pay the fixed amount every month on top of their actual consumed power.

“The commission also took into consideration best practices in tariff setting that emphasize on social equity, economic prudence and financial viability of sector utilities. The Economic Policy Objective of retail tariff reviews is to achieve efficient resource allocation within the economy with consumers only paying for the costs prudently incurred by the utilities,” said Oimeke.