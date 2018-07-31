KPC adopts new online procurement platform

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has completed its migration of their manual procurement to the new Supplier Relationship Management (SRM) platform.

The SRM solution will offer an online e-procurement platform through which KPC will automate its entire procurement processes. SRM will hasten the Procure-to-Pay processes through automating, simplifying and centralising the process flow.

KPC managing director Joe Sang hopes the firm would achieve optimal automation of its procurement processes with the finalising of the project.