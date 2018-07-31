10 countries with best telecoms infrastructure

1.SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has the most progressive, knowledge-based economy. It has invested significantly in telecommunications infrastructure over the past decades.

It is aptly ranked first out of 34 with an Asian Telecoms Maturity Index score of 92. Compared to other Asian nations, S Korea has a very high fixed broadband penetration.

South Korea has one of the world’s most active telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) markets backed by strong support from the government.5G adoption could reach as high as 90 per cent by 2026. It has an ICT Development index ranking of 8.93.

2. DENMARK

Denmark has benefited from a competitive telecoms market which has led to the country having Europe’s highest broadband and mobile penetration rate.

The broadband sector has also been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks. These measures support the government’s objective for all premises to have access to a 100Mb/s service by 2020.

It has an ICT Development index ranking of 8.88.

3. ICELAND

There is effective competition in Iceland’s mobile and broadband markets, with a number of players having emerged to challenge the dominance of the two leading players Síminn and Vodafone Iceland.The telecom market retained some resilience following the economic downturn of 2008, and it has continued to show solid growth in recent years, supported by continuing investment in mobile and fixed-line broadband infrastructure. It has an ICT Development index ranking of 8.86.

4. UNITED KINGDOM

United Kingdom’s telecom market, one of the largest in Europe, is characterised by fierce competition in the mobile and broadband sectors. As a consequence, mobile and broadband penetration is comfortably ahead of the European average, supported by relatively low consumer prices. Network capabilities have been expanded while in the mobile sector the principal operators are engaged in trialling 5G technologies with a view to commercial launches by 2020. The country has an ICT Development index ranking of 8.75.

5. SWEDEN

With an ICT development index of 8.67, Sweden’s telecom market includes mature mobile and broadband sectors which have consistently been among the first in Europe to deploy advanced technologies. The country retains one of the best developed LTE infrastructures in the region, and is poised to be among the first in the world to deliver services based on the 5G standard. It also has one of the highest fibre broadband penetration rates in Europe. Indeed, 5G and FttP are being promoted by the government as part of an ambitious plan to deliver a near-universal 1Gb/s service by 2025.

6. LUXEMBOURG

Luxenborg has an ICT development index of 8.59. Overall revenue from electronic communications services has increased steadily during the last two years though revenue remains under pressure from regulatory measures on areas such as interconnection tariffs and roaming charges. In recent years the incumbent telco POST Telecom has concentrated on cloud and managed services, as well as on offering bundled packages. The company offers a 100Mb/s service nationally, while the footprint of its 1Gb/s service is making gains.

7. SWITZERLAND

Switzerland has a sophisticated telecom sector and enjoys the highest broadband penetration rate in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

The country benefits from universal DSL infrastructure and an expansive cable broadband network, with effective cross-platform competition. The DSL sector has about two-thirds of the market by subscribers. UPC Switzerland offers cable broadband in most cities and towns. The country has an ICT Development index ranking of 8.56.

8. NETHERLANDS

The Dutch telecom market, which has propelled the country to an ICT development index of 8.53, has one of the most advanced broadband sectors in the world, with effective cross-platform competition. VodafoneZiggo continues to upgrade its networks and is looking to deploy DOCSIS3.1 to provide data at 1Gb/s and higher. The number of mobile subscribers in the Dutch market has continued to grow strongly.

9.HONG KONG

Hong Kong’s small size and high population density has enabled the country to extensively roll out fixed broadband infrastructure and provide almost all households with access to high-speed broadband connectivity. This has propelled Hong Kong to boast the highest peak average broadband speeds in the world and to earn an ICT development index of 8.52. Hong Kong is ranked second out of 34 with an Asian Telecoms Maturity Index score of 90.

10.NORWAY

Norway has a sophisticated telecom market with high broadband and mobile penetration rates and a highly developed digital media sector. Norway’s broadband penetration rate is among the highest in Europe, the result of a technologically savvy populace and the efforts of providers to migrate subscribers to fast broadband services provided by fibre networks, VDSL and upgraded cable infrastructure. The country has an ICT Development index ranking of 8.49.