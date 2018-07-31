Level by Beka The Boy ft Petra

When it comes to artistes ability to impress the masses, versatility is key. Talented singer from Malindi, Beka the Boy, has flexed his muscles, literally and figuratively on a trap track titled Level which features Petra. The audio, produced by renowned producers, Motif and Double B, gets you hooked from the word go with the banging bass and catchy percussions. The flow paced, calm and clear.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, Beka says, “Level defines my versatility and ability in creating a different kind of style. Having Petra on the track gives it a feel different from my usual.”

The video, directed by Kevin Bosco Jr, is crisp, clean and takes Beka’s game to a higher level when it comes to quality. This one gets a solid rating of 7/10.