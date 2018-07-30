English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Supermarkets chain remains in operation despite closure order

K24 Tv July 30, 2018
A Nairobi based supermarket chain embroiled in controversy over its alleged racial discrimination remained in operation a day after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko purportedly revoked its license following a public outcry.
In a statement issued Monday evening Chandarana Supermarkets  said it had taken disciplinary action against an employee who drafted a racist promotional message and offered an apology to kenyans over the incident.

