Supermarkets chain remains in operation despite closure order
A Nairobi based supermarket chain embroiled in controversy over its alleged racial discrimination remained in operation a day after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko purportedly revoked its license following a public outcry.
In a statement issued Monday evening Chandarana Supermarkets said it had taken disciplinary action against an employee who drafted a racist promotional message and offered an apology to kenyans over the incident.