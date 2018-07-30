English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Lake Magadi on the brink of extinction due to sedimentation

K24 Tv July 30, 2018
2,468 Less than a minute

Lake Magadi, the worlds largest and only source of the precious soda ash faces the risk of becoming extinct in the next ten years due to massive siltation of the lake.

Most residents have already lost huge portions of their land after heavy rains washed away the top soils into the lake.

Dan Kaburu visited the Lake Magadi and Narok county where he witnessed deep gulleys occasioned by the massive soil erosion.

Show More

Related Articles

July 30, 2018
2,470

Supermarkets chain remains in operation despite closure order

July 30, 2018
2,470

Man who cons residents using k24 name nabbed in Eldoret

July 30, 2018
2,477

IEBC conducts elections at Josnah Pri. School in Ruai, Nairobi

July 30, 2018
2,472

Tourism Cs says he won’t quit over Rhinos death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker