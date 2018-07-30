English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Lake Magadi on the brink of extinction due to sedimentation
Lake Magadi, the worlds largest and only source of the precious soda ash faces the risk of becoming extinct in the next ten years due to massive siltation of the lake.
Most residents have already lost huge portions of their land after heavy rains washed away the top soils into the lake.
Dan Kaburu visited the Lake Magadi and Narok county where he witnessed deep gulleys occasioned by the massive soil erosion.