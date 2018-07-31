‘I love you’ told in different ways

Waithera Otieno

Even if your partner has not said ‘I love you’ verbally, they could be demonstrating their love in any of the following ways.

Your honey could be slaving away at work to ensure that you have a comfortable life. Working hard is their way of saying I love you every day. Listening to you talking about your challenges even if they could be doing something more interesting is another way of communicating their love. If your partner stops everything they are doing to pay attention to you, it is a sign that you are important. If your partner plans their future with you in mind, then they think you are worth being a part of their plans.

If your partner takes you out on adventures or plans surprises for you, they are saying that they are into you. Some sweethearts express their love by writing you poetry, sharing their music and wanting to spend time with you on recreational activities. For some others, their way of saying I love you involves trying to understand you, and what makes you tick. They will know what you like and do not like, how you react to certain things and why. Taking time to understand you is their gift to you.

If you sweetheart likes to be in charge, or if they always have to win an argument, they will let you win or take charge as a way to show you that they love you. If your dear one is introverted, they will let you spend quiet time with them, and you will both be comfortable in that silence. Some partners express their love by giving you very personal gifts. They will go out of their way to give you well thought out gifts.