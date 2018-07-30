English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

IEBC conducts elections at Josnah Pri. School in Ruai, Nairobi

K24 Tv July 30, 2018
Pupils of Josnah Primary school in Nairobi’s Ruai area were putting to test their future character as democrats when they went to the polls to pick their new leaders.

In a bid to nurture their leadership qualities, the school held elections for a children’s government complete with the cabinet secretaries, senators, governors, deputy president and a president in a civic education exercise supervised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission-IEBC.

