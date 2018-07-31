Kanbis bat the full hog to beat Sikh Union at home

Kanbis Sports Club batted until the last over to beat Sikh Union by nine wickets as they eased into the Elite Group of the Super Division Championship Sunday.

The 15-time champions successfully chased the 180/10 target managing 181/1 on the board as Rajesh Bhudia (111 off 58 balls) and Nelson Odhiambo (54 from 40 balls) were the main run getters of the day.

Bhudia starred with both ball and bat as he put together 18 boundaries and two highs in a man of the match performance for last year’s runners-up.

Sikh Union who had opted to bat first during the opening innings had Jasraj Singh (61 off 81 balls) as their top scorer as they went about the business at home turf.

Gurjimun Singh (38 off 49 balls) was the other contributor but as fate would have it, the impressive Bhudia dismissed the duo in emphatic style in fielding off deadly Nischay Kemi (4/29) and Rakep Patel (3/27) deliveries. Fast bowler Jeyant Mepani also contributed in disorganizing the Sikh order at crease.

Meanwhile, Obuya Academy stunned Swamibapa through Duckworth Lewis method. The Lavington-based team won by 11 runs all thanks to the downpour experienced. Swamis had won the toss and batted well enough in their innings with Gurdeep Singh (46 off 35 balls) leading the charts even as Obuya Academy restricted them solidly at Jaffrey’s Grounds. They set out a score of 182/10 in their reduced overs with 13 balls extra.

Alex Obanda (33 off 31 balls) was also was also checked in his tracks by youngster Gerald Mwendwa’s pinpoint delivery.

At Nairobi Club, marauding Stray Lions beat hosts Nairobi Kongonis Club by 74 runs courtesy of another DL ruling. The visitors posted a score total of 175/5 in 38.3 overs before the rains descended after the break. Lions had put together a score of 325/6 on chase to down their opponents.