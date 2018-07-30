English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Tourism Cs says he won’t quit over Rhinos death
Tourism Cbinet Secretary Najib Balala has dismissed calls for his resignation over the deaths of 10 rhinos at the Tsavo East National Park insisting he will not quit until his appointing authority thinks otherwise.
Balala spoke as the parliamentary committee on environment said it will summon him over the botched relocation exercise that has led to the suspension of six senior officers at the Kenya Wildlife Service.