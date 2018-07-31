Korir takes two medals on day One of Eldoret KMTC Games

Emmanuel Masinde

Gladys Korir won two athletics medals on the opening day of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) national championships, which started yesterday at University of Eldoret.

Korir from Nairobi campus finished third in her 100m before winning her second race in women’s 400m.

She clocked 62:85 to win 400m ahead of Isiolo’s Jessica Jerono who timed 65:61 as Ronaline Kiptoon from Kaptumo completed the podium in 68:81.

Later, she finished third in 100m race clocking 13:70 behind Webuye’s Tabitha Kemunto who won in 13:50 and Kapkatet’s Mercy Jepng’etich coming second.

Korir was excited to have the two titles and she said it is because of her hard work in training.

“I am happy to have won two medals, this is because of how I trained hard before the event” said Korir.

As Korir shone in 400m, Ben Saning’o shone in men’s one-lap race. The Kwale-based student clocked 52:10 followed by Charles Mwendwa (Meru) in 52:82 with Oscar Mwikali of Mwingi (52:94) coming third.

Davis Oyero also won two titles coming from Port Reitz campus started well with a win in 100m race before completing a brace in 200m. Oyero ran the fastest second heat in 10.66 to win 100m race followed closely by Cliff Adaji from Vihiga who won the second first heat clocking 10:72 and Vincent Ng’etich from Kaptuma completed the podium in 11:36 after finishing second in heat two.