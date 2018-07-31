Umeme electrocute Kayole in weekend Super8 fixture

Kayole Asubuhi failed to impress after going down 2-0 to Team Umeme at the weekend as the Super 8 Premier League continued to gain pace.

The 2016 champions have registered mixed results this season, winning only four of their 18 matches, losing in eleven and drawing in three.

This has left them languishing at the bottom of the 16-team table with only 15 points.

Kayole had the chance to redeem themselves while playing against Umeme at their Calvary home ground but failed to rise to the occasion despite enjoying the support from their loud home fans

Failure to capitalise on the numerous chances they created in the match which they could have easily won owing to their 1-0 win over the former in their reverse contest saw them get punished by with two goals which sealed their fate at the tail of the log.

Meanwhile, Jericho All Stars who have a game at hand, ascended at the summit after a beating Zamalek FC 2-0 in a one-sided duel at Camp Toyoyo ground.

This was the 11th win of the season for the James Nandwa-led side and the third in a row. The latter now lead the chart with 37 points, which they are tied on with, second-placed Makadara Junior League SA but have a superior goal difference.

Jericho are out to win the title which has eluded them for the past two seasons and their coach is confident of lifting the trophy at the end of the competitive season.

Elsewhere, Makadara struggled to edge out a hard-fighting NYSA 2-1 in their pulsating match played at Makongeni Grounds. The loss saw NYSA drop a spot down to lie at fifth with 28 points.

Subsequently, Rongai All Stars lost 1-0 to Leads United as Shauri Moyo Blue Stars played to a barren draw with Technical University of Kenya (TUK).