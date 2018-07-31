Major changes at Kisii County’s main social facility lifts it to national standards

Gibo Zachary

Contractors at Gusii Stadium are racing against time to have the facility ready for the upcoming 2018 Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games-cum-County Assemblies Sports Association (CASA) set for August 12-18 in Kisii County.

For the first time since its construction the stadium will undergo a facelift.

The facility is enjoying a stunning transformation that will see the field not only hosting the inter-county games but also be able to host SportPesa Premier League (SPL) matches.

The over Sh40 million makeover is currently at 85 per cent ready according to stadium manager Evans Mageka.

Kisii County looks forward to welcome more than 10,000 participants from 47 counties at the week long extravaganza with Gusii Stadium hosting the opening competition on August 13,

Mageka says the remake includes an underground borehole to provide clean water, the main stand and the VIP area with a sitting capacity of 3,000 people, two spectators stands with a capacity that can accommodate 1,500 fans each

Other improvements include changing rooms, lighting upgrades and refurbishment, resulting in less maintenance, reduced energy requirements, emergency exits, nursing rooms and a perimeter fence. The transformation of the faculty in late 2015 and is expected to be complete at the end of this month.

“The stadium is 85 per cent ready and by end of the month everything will be ready. The pitch is ready, perimeter fence is in place only fixing, you can see the VIP Area is finished with chairs to be fixed, the chairs are with us here,” Mageka told People Sports.

“Other areas that are complete include our modern dressing rooms, washrooms for both male and female,” he added.

The only unfinished areas are the two spectators stands, fixing of the perimeter fence, leveling of the track, which will be ready before end of this month.

So, I can assure you that we will be fully ready for the games without a doubt,” he said.