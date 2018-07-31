Boxer Waguthii scoops May Sports Personality Award

Reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) silver female super-lightweight champion Judy Waguthii is the StarTimes/SJAK Sports Personality of the Month of May.

The stylish lady pugilist savoured the coveted award following her stellar performance in Glattbrug, Switzerland where she won on unanimous point’s decision against Prisca Vicot of France.

Waguthii dominated the 10 rounder amid super weaving, bobbing and ducking hence racking up a unanimous score of 100 against Vicot’s 92. What’s more, the fairytale title victory made her a top contender for the WBC World Female Super Lightweight title currently held by Érica Anabella Farías from Argentina.

Reigning WBC super-bantamweight women’s champion, Fatuma Zarika who incidentally won the StaTimes/SJAK sports personality of the month award in December 2017 is to date the only boxer to have won WBC world title.

In recognition of her scintillating title exploits, Waguthii took home a 43-inch StarTimes digital television set, a personalized trophy and Sh100, 000 courtesy of award sponsors StarTimes Kenya Limited.

The 33-year-old pugilist, who beat Kenya women’s rugby 7 stars Janet Akelo and Sinaida Aura to the May award, joins the growing list of 2018 StarTimes/SJAK sports personality of the month achievers which has hockey keeper Cynthia Onyango (January), KPA’s basketball forward Felmas Adhiambo (February), three-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor (March) and 800m runner Wycliffe Kinyamal in April.

StarTimes Kenya marketing director, Japheth Akhulia while making the presentation said: “StarTimes has endeavoured to recognise and reward excellence in sports. This is meant to also inspire stakeholders in the sports fraternity to progressively support the diverse disciplines for both health and financial benefits as a career,” Akhulia emphasised.