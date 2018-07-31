Tusker record first victory over Sofapaka since 2016 in rescheduled league tie

Charles Thuku and Viden Ochieng

Tusker FC moved one place up to eight on the 18-team SportPesa Premier League table after Timothy Otieno’s goal and assist saw them record a first win over Sofapaka since 2016 in a rescheduled fixture at Ruaraka grounds yesterday.

The match had to be replayed after the original one at the same venue was rained-off on Sunday and it is Sofapaka who held sway in the early exchanges when Kevin Kimani put them up in the 37th minute through a header. However, the lead lasted only three minutes as the hosts responded through Otieno’s penalty who then teed up new signing David Juma in the 42 minute to put the issue beyond doubt and the brewers held on to claim a 2-1 victory.

The victory was also sweet revenge for Tusker after they lost 5-4 to Batoto Ba Mungu in the first leg of the season in March. Meanwhile, it seems Sony Sugar have found back their mojo after they claimed another major scalp at the weekend.

After beating second-placed Sofapaka 2-0 the previous week, Sony sent a strong statement of intent when they administered the same dose to sixth-placed Mathare United on Sunday to get out of the relegation zone.

At some point in the league, Sony were at the lower reaches of the league and seemed to have resigned themselves to fate but the team—who signed 16 players last month—are now 13th with 27 points. In stark contrast, Wazito’s relegation woes worsened after they lost 3-2 to Posta Rangers. Elsewhere, Nzoia Sugar caretaker coach Vincent Sifuma has expressed dissatisfaction with the team’s poor finishing which saw them register a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars, stretching their winless run to seven.

The sale of top striker Elvis Rupia to Zambian top flight side Power Dynamos two weeks ago is now being felt as Nzoia have looked toothless in attack, leaving Sifuma worried.

“We are happy that we didn’t lose the game but I think we dropped two points. We should have made use of two good chances we created.

This was a game we would have won 2-0, but we will take our lessons,” said Sifuma, whose side face bottom-placed Wazito FC in their next fixture.