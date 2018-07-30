English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
ERC scraps monthly standing charge of shs.150
The Energy Regulatory Commission ERC has scrapped standing charges and announced a new billing structure that will ensure predictability and avoid flactuations in bills for electricity consumers.
Under the new structure which favours low income and industrial consumers, middle income consumers will now purchase power at a flat rate of ksh 15.80 cts per unit compared to the previous tariff that saw flactuations in the number of units depending on the period of purchase.