English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

ERC scraps monthly standing charge of shs.150

K24 Tv July 30, 2018
2,471 Less than a minute

The Energy Regulatory Commission ERC has scrapped standing charges and announced a new billing structure that  will ensure predictability and avoid flactuations in bills for electricity consumers.

Under the new structure which favours low income and industrial consumers, middle income consumers will now purchase power  at a flat rate of ksh 15.80 cts per unit compared to the previous tariff that saw flactuations in the number of units depending on the period of purchase.

Show More

Related Articles

July 30, 2018
2,471

Supermarkets chain remains in operation despite closure order

July 30, 2018
2,468

Lake Magadi on the brink of extinction due to sedimentation

July 30, 2018
2,471

Man who cons residents using k24 name nabbed in Eldoret

July 30, 2018
2,477

IEBC conducts elections at Josnah Pri. School in Ruai, Nairobi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker