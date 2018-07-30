Harmonized regulatory frameworks key to vibrant regional energy market

Inadequate regulatory environments and governance challenges facing the energy sector in the eastern and southern Africa region have undermined efforts to attract investment in the region.

Assistant Secretary General in charge of programmes at the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), Dr Kipyego Cheluget told a meeting of communication experts and journalists that poor market governance and regulatory challenges continue to hinder implementation of energy projects especially with respect to renewable energy and private sector participation.

“The region has enormous unexploited natural resources required for power sector development,” he observed during a meeting that brought together communications experts, journalists and energy experts from five Regional Economic Communities, Regional Association of Energy Regulators, Regional Power Pools, Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency Centres and regional power pools.

“However, renewable energy resources such as solar, wind, geothermal, bioenergy that are yet to be harnessed, are found all over Africa, taking into account that they are site specific,” Cheluget said in a speech presented by the Chief Executive Officer of the COMESA, Regional Association of Regulatory Authorities in the Eastern and Southern Africa (RAERESA) Dr Mohamedain Seif Elnasr, today in Nairobi.

It is against this background, he said, that COMESA, through RAERESA, is implementing the EU funded Action on ‘Enhancement of a Sustainable Regional Energy Market in the Eastern Africa-Southern Africa- Indian Ocean region’ (ESREM).

ESREM, is a Sh812.3 million (seven million euros) project funded by the European Union following the signing of the grant agreement in May 2017. It is being implemented in member States of the COMESA, the East African Community (EAC), and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Southern African Development Community ( SADC) and the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC). Its objective is to harmonize regulatory frameworks and capacitate regional energy regulators and power pools to foster a vibrant energy market.

To demonstrate the energy crisis in the region, Dr Cheluget, said Africa has an average electrification rate of 24 per cent, while the rate in the rest of the developing world lies closer to 40 per cent.

“Even in the areas covered by the electrical grid, power is often unreliable. Perhaps a confounding variable of these trends is that less than 1 per cent of the electricity generated in the Africa originates from renewable energy resources,” he said.

Energy Principal Secretary, Eng. Joseph Njoroge said Kenya is making efforts to ensure that the country attains universal access to electricity by 2022.

“In the Medium Term, we have 20 electricity generation plants lined up for construction amounting to 2,144MW largely in renewable energy technologies. This capacity will serve to power projects under the big four national development agenda as well as in opening up new investment areas in the county governments. The country’s current electricity access is at 73 per cent in comparison to 23 per cent in 2013,” he said at a Nairobi hotel.

Eng. Njoroge said Kenya is in the process of implementing Off-grid projects to be integrated as additional models for enhancing electrification. They are meant to address local remote power demand and power outages.

Recently, the Government launched the Kenya Off-grid solar Access Project (KOSAP) to increase access to modern energy services in underserved counties in the country.

KOSAP, supported by funding from the development partners will provide clean energy to an estimated 690,000 households in the arid and semi-arid regions of the country. The project will offer a comprehensive suite of investments to provide electricity services to households, enterprises and community facilities, boreholes, with pragmatic business models to attract private sector investment, sustainable services, know-how and efficiencies.

Speaking at the same event, Secretary for Electrical Power Development, Ministry of Energy, Kenya, Eng. Julius Mwathani said increase in renewable energies use is hampered by access to finance, knowledge and technologies.

To fully harness the countries renewable energy potential, Eng. Mwathani said collaborative efforts was critical among stakeholders.

The representative of the European Union Delegation to Kenya Mr. Jean-Noel Gangloff, said the key aspirations of the ESREM project was ‘to drive predictability in the market for investors, stability in the supply of energy for consumers and efficiency as well as sustainability in the exploitation of energy resources for electricity production.

The training of communications professionals is intended to raise public awareness on ESREM project and energy development programmes in the three sub regions of Africa. The training ends, Tuesday July 31, 2018 with a visit to the wind power project at the Ngong Hills near Nairobi City.

