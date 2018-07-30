English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KNUT officials divided over Sossion calls for a national strike

K24 Tv July 30, 2018
2,478 Less than a minute
(centre).

Calls by the Kenya National Union of teachers for a national strike have run into headwinds after a section of teachers expressed their opposition to the move.

Murang’a South KNUT branch has asked KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion to first unite the national office before calling for a strike.

Last week Sossion threatened to call for a nationwide teachers strike if the teachers service commission- TSC does not rescind its decision to implement alleged draconian  policies.

Show More

Related Articles

July 30, 2018
2,459

Faithfuls forced to worship on the roadside in Kakamega

Eugene Wamalwa
July 30, 2018
2,606

Wamalwa: We’re devolving Handshake for peace

Deputy President William Ruto
July 30, 2018
2,571

Wiper welcome to work with Jubilee, says Ruto

July 30, 2018
2,616

Ayacko nomination splits ODM leaders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker