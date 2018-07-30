KNUT officials divided over Sossion calls for a national strike

Calls by the Kenya National Union of teachers for a national strike have run into headwinds after a section of teachers expressed their opposition to the move.

Murang’a South KNUT branch has asked KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion to first unite the national office before calling for a strike.

Last week Sossion threatened to call for a nationwide teachers strike if the teachers service commission- TSC does not rescind its decision to implement alleged draconian policies.