English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Dairy farmer in Holland disrupts traditional farming using robotics

Dairy farming

K24 Tv July 29, 2018
2,441 Less than a minute
Meru County Dairy farmers asked to embrace modern feeding methods to achieve better and more produce. Photo/Courtesy

Imagine owning about 220 heads of dairy cows, and managing them without employing a single person to take care of them.

Now that may sound like the stuff of dreams in Kenya , but in the Netherlands its a reality the European nation is using technology and mechanised farming to bolster dairy farming, while keeping the running cost at a minimal level.

Frankline Macharia was in the Amsterdam and filed this report.

 

Show More

Related Articles

July 29, 2018
2,447

ODM officials in Migori divided over Ochillo Ayacko’s nomination for mini-polls

July 29, 2018
2,454

FORD-K party leader says he’s official opposition leader after Raila-Uhuru pact

Deputy President William Ruto
July 29, 2018
2,447

DP Ruto lauds Wiper’s move to work with Jubilee, spells out gov’t development agenda

July 29, 2018
2,491

I won’t vote for Zanu-PF, says Mugabe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker