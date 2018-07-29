English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Dairy farmer in Holland disrupts traditional farming using robotics
Dairy farming
Imagine owning about 220 heads of dairy cows, and managing them without employing a single person to take care of them.
Now that may sound like the stuff of dreams in Kenya , but in the Netherlands its a reality the European nation is using technology and mechanised farming to bolster dairy farming, while keeping the running cost at a minimal level.
Frankline Macharia was in the Amsterdam and filed this report.