ODM officials in Migori divided over Ochillo Ayacko’s nomination for mini-polls
MP Ochilo Ayako
Barely days after the Orange Democratic Party picked former Rongo MP Ochilo Ayako to be the party’s flag bearer in the upcoming senatorial by-election in Migori county, the decision has caused a storm in the orange party with the county leadership faulting the move.
The party has cautioned leaders against causing further divisions over the matter but Governor Okoth Obado says the decision goes against the ideals of the party.