FORD-K party leader says he’s official opposition leader after Raila-Uhuru pact

Bungoma Senator Moses Masika Wetang’ula has thrown more spanners into the NASA cogwheel saying he is now the official opposition leader, tearing into ODM leader Raila Odinga claiming he is now in dalliance with the Jubilee government.

Wetang’ula who fell out with the ODM party leader says he will go for the country’s top seat come 2022 and dismissed claims that he had now joined Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 election movement.