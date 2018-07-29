English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

FORD-K party leader says he’s official opposition leader after Raila-Uhuru pact

Uhuru Kenyatta

K24 Tv July 29, 2018
2,454 Less than a minute

Bungoma Senator Moses Masika Wetang’ula has thrown more spanners into the NASA cogwheel saying he is now the official opposition leader, tearing into ODM leader Raila Odinga claiming he is now in dalliance with the Jubilee government.

Wetang’ula who fell out with the ODM party leader says he will go for the country’s top seat come 2022 and dismissed claims that he had now joined Deputy President William Ruto’s  2022 election movement.

 

Show More

Related Articles

July 29, 2018
2,440

Dairy farmer in Holland disrupts traditional farming using robotics

July 29, 2018
2,447

ODM officials in Migori divided over Ochillo Ayacko’s nomination for mini-polls

Deputy President William Ruto
July 29, 2018
2,446

DP Ruto lauds Wiper’s move to work with Jubilee, spells out gov’t development agenda

July 29, 2018
2,491

I won’t vote for Zanu-PF, says Mugabe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker