Committee supports bill on sports academies

The National Assembly departmental committee on sports, tourism and culture has thrown its weight behind nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi’s bill that seeks to establish sports academies in each of the 290 constituencies across the country.

Committee chairman Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) who was accompanied by Titus Khamala (Lurambi) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) said constituency sports academies will help identify, nurture and develop talent which his team wants to see happen.

Osotsi, of the Amani National Congress (ANC) party, tabled the bill in Parliament in April. It seeks to compel the national government through the Ministry of Sports to establish academies in every constituency and fund their operations.

Munyaka and his team have taken cue, saying sports is an alternative source of employment for jobless youth, adding that the committee will push to have the bill enacted into law so the talent centres can draw funding from the exchequer.

The Machakos Town legislator made the remarks in a briefing to the media after the committee toured sports, tourism and cultural facilities in Kakamega county at the weekend. He regretted that the government had yet to meet its promise of building seven regional and five national stadiums.

“As a committee, we are concerned with the slow pace of implementing these projects. We are aware lack of money have made most of them stall and we are asking the national Treasury to release funds,” said Munyaka.

He added: “When we visited Russia for the World Cup, we did not just go there to enjoy but to benchmark and we wish that what we learnt is replicated here so that in 20-30 years time, we can also host such events.”