Sony stun Mathare, Leopards return to winning ways as Tusker, Sofapaka tie is called off over heavy downpour

Tobias Otieno’s first-half brace was enough to hand Sony Sugar a 2-0 over Mathare United in a SportPesa Premier League (SPL) match at Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho yesterday.

The result effectively extended Mathare’s winless streak to seven matches in a row to the disappointment of their fans as the sugar millers continued their resurgence in the second leg.

Mathare found themselves trailing barely five minutes into the game when a long-range effort by Otieno caught goalkeeper David Okello unawares en-route to the net.

Stung into retaliation, Mathare launched attacks of their own with Cliff Nyakeya, a constant menace to the Sony defence all afternoon, unleashing a power-packed drive which went inches wide as Sony goalkeeper Kevin Omondi dived to save the imminent danger.

Sony also had their share of attempts at goal with the closest coming in the 63rd minute when Collins Neto failed to hit the target from 25 yards out.

Then after a series of missed attempts, Otieno made amends with Sony’s second when he lobbed the ball over the displaced Okello.

Following the win, Sony—who stunned second-placed Sofapaka by the same result last week—are now three points above the relegation zone while Mathare are sixth on the 18-team KPL log.

In another match played at the same venue, bottom-placed Wazito’s relegation woes worsened after they succumbed 3-2 to a resilient Posta Rangers.

Gearson Likono scored a double to help Rangers overcome a stubborn Wazito in a match that was partly played under showers.

At Mumias Sports Complex, AFC Leopards atoned for their 2-1 “Mashemeji” derby loss to Gor Mahia by inflicting a 1-0 defeat to hosts Vihiga United while Ulinzi Stars dropped vital points after they were forced to a barren draw by Nzoia Sugar.

In Kericho, Kakamega Homeboyz snatched a rare point in a 1-1 draw with Zoo FC.

At Ruaraka grounds, the match pitting Tusker FC and Sofapaka was been called off following a heavy downpour that left the pitch waterlogged.

“The match has been called off due to the heavy downpour at Ruaraka. The match will now be played tomorrow (today) at 10 am the same venue,” hosts Tusker announced.