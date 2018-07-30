Homeboyz claim Sepetuka for second straight 7s win

Emmanuel Masinde

Menengai Cream Homeboyz made it two straight wins after a 25-0 demolition of Mwamba saw them clinch their home tournament, the Sepetuka Sevens to open a six-point lead atop the National Sevens Circuit log.

The deejays went ahead through Michael Wanjala’s unconverted try after Leonard Mugaisi’s kick behind the Mwamba defence. Johnstone Olindi then set up Charles Omondi for the deejays second try on the stroke of half time.

Olindi and Mark Wandetto went over after the restart to extend Homeboyz lead to 20-0. Stanley Isogol scored the fifth try for the dominant deejays who won their second consecutive cup final of the 2018 Stanbic Bank-Sponsored circuit.

Homeboyz reached the cup final with a nervy 12-5 win over KCB. Wanjala converted Olindi’s try to see the deejays take a seven-point lead.

Bush Mwale then set up Wandetto for the deejays’ second try to put them 12-0 up at half-time. Jeff Okwach replied with an unconverted try for KCB after the restart. The bankers lost Peter Waitere to the sin bin for obstruction as the hosts looked to capitalise on the extra man’s advantage.

The game remained tense, KCB in pursuit of a second try and levelling conversion.

The bankers would fail to turn their late possession into points, Homeboyz hanging on for the result.

KCB finished third with a 15-7 win over Nondescripts. Tries from Okwach and Samuel Asati gave KCB a 10-0 lead at the break. Brian Amaitsa scored a converted try for Nondies but the bankers scored at the death to claim third place.