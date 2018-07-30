Muhindi steers filie to its seventh win in 16 starts to claim Jardin Lafitte Cup at Ngong

James Muhindi steered Flash Harry to its seventh win in 16 starts in the 1,400m feature Jardin Lafitte Cup at Ngong Racecourse yesterday.

The experienced jockey raced through the line to clinch the race by two-and-a-quarter lengths in a meet clocked at 1:27:03.

The South African breed was in bullish modes especially from start as it engaged the other four top runners in the dry tracks.

Inside the final bend, at the 1,000m mark, Muhindi placed himself in the inner lane even as Henry Muya’s Manzhouli and Richard Kibet’s X-Factor threatened to steal pace and go upfront.

“We did great out there, I felt in control even though we had a bit of pressure towards the end. Our strategy of attacking once we spotted space worked because I know how Flash Harry can respond on the straight,” said an elated Muhindi, who is familiar with the Stewart McCann-trained protégé.

Meanwhile in the 2,060m Nairobi Town Plate, Kevin Nganga led Lettfot to a tight one-length win over Dennis Gichangi’s Piece of Cake. The long distance meet attracted virtual unknowns as experienced Nganga took advantage of some slacken from Protus Mithamo atop Eternal and Lance Voorspuy’s Dreamliner to finish with a bang.

His strategy of coming from wide to pass his challengers seemed almost inevitable as he used the endurance of the 11-time winner to rise to the occasion.

Piece of Cake, from Patsy Sercombe stable, proved a handful in the first and fast 1,800m section as jockey Gichangi chased down the leader but lacked the punch to go all the way.

The race that was clocked at 2:13:07 saw a lot of positions interchanged as most of the runners were trying to hold positions. Another exciting meet was the 1,600m Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes which was run in a time of 1:41:00.Muhindi once again proved his mettle as he pushed Silverstone Air to its second win of the meet by a commanding two-and-three-quarter length ahead of Leslie Sercombe’s Fast Five and Henry Muya’s Galileo Star who had a difficult outing.