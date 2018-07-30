Pomp as world record holder Chepkoech is feted on return

It was pomp and colour at Besiobei village in Konoin Constituency as thousands of residents and elected leaders turned up in large numbers to welcome home Beatrice Chepkoech, the athlete who broke the world record in 3,000m Steeplechase in Monaco a week ago.

Cabinet Secretary for Energy Charles Keter, Senators Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Christopher Langat (Bomet) and MPS Brighton Yegon (host), Gideon Keter (nominated) and Joyce Korir (Bomet County MP), Bomet deputy governor Hillary Barchok and a dozen of MCAs thronged the village to receive the athlete who has conquered the world in steeplechase.

Close to 100 prominent athletes and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials and coaches were in attendance at the fete.

The leaders praised Chepkoech for having proved she is a force to reckon with in the athletics circles by shattering the world record in Steeplechase. Chepkoech, 27, ran 8:44:32 to shatter the previous best set in 2016 by Kenyan-born Bahraini Ruth Jebet. Chebet had run 8:52:78.

“We are very proud of you for not only flying the Kenyan flag high but also for breaking the world record. We urge you to keep the fire burning so as to continue bagging more medals and excel in your sports career,” said CS Keter.

Speaker after speaker showered the athlete with praises saying apart from placing the country in the world market she has also done to the village.

“The country is proud of you and this is the way to go. We as leaders we are ready to assist you so that you do even better. We are appealing to other athletes especially the ladies to follow suit,” said the Konoin MP.

While commending Chepkoech for making history by breaking the world record during the Monaco meet, the Bomet deputy governor disclosed that the county administration will do everything possible with a view to ensuring sports is taken to the next level.