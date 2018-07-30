NATIONALNEWS

Wamalwa: We’re devolving Handshake for peace

Noah Cheploen July 30, 2018
Eugene Wamalwa
CS Eugene Wamalwa. Photo/Courtesy

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa has urged Kenyans to support the ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

This comes as a section of MPs cried foul over what they termed as plans to sideline Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during a fundraiser in aid of St Michael’s Catholic Church in Nakuru, Wamalwa said the Handshake was a good thing for the country adding that it should be embraced by peace-loving citizens.

“We are devolving the Handshake to the regions and to the villages because it is going to help our President implement the Big Four agenda,” he said.

But local MPs, led by Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West) and David Gikaria (Nakuru East)  wondered if the ‘Handshake’ is linked to 2022 succession politics.

“You have seen what’s happening at the top but what we are telling them is that whatever their plans are, they should not interfere with the peace we are currently enjoying,” said Ngunjiri.

He added that he is going to resist plans to sideline Ruto adding that he is ready to pay the political price for it.

According to him, it would be unfair to deny him (Ruto) the chance to succeed Uhuru in 2022.

Ngunjiri, who was recently appointed spokesman of the United Kikuyu community living in the Rift Valley, said he will rally his supporters behind Ruto.

