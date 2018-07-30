Wiper welcome to work with Jubilee, says Ruto

Mutuku Mwangangi and DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has lauded the move by Wiper Democratic Movement to support the government in implementing the ‘Big Four’ agenda .

He said it is time leaders put aside political differences and take a common stand on matters development.

Speaking at Ngunga Catholic Church in Matungulu constituency in Machakos yesterday, Ruto welcomed the move by Wiper leaders to work with the Jubilee administration in implementing its Big Four agenda that includes manufacturing, housing, healthcare and food security.

Present were MPs Stephen Mule (Matungulu, Wiper), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South, Jubilee), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East, Jubilee), Fabian Muli (Kangundo, Muungano), Vincent Musyoka (Mwala, Chap Chap), Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town, Jubilee) and Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi.

The MPs said Ruto was the most qualified to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“The decision by Wiper leaders to work with Jubilee is important. We welcome them so that we serve Kenyans together,” said Ruto.

He said issues of elections and positions were “now behind us”, saying what was remaining was service delivery to citizens.

“We went through elections last year and issues of parties, positions and campaigns are now behind us. What is remaining is for us to serve the people,” he said.

“This is why we welcome the friendship and partnership of parties, Wiper being the latest to join us in our efforts to transform our country through provision of services such as electricity, water, health, education and roads as we make this country a better home for its citizens,” added Ruto.

Ruto said the fight against mismanagement and wastage of resources could only be successful if leaders put aside their political differences and work together.

“Jubilee, under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta, will continue to welcome our brothers in embracing efforts aimed at building bridges of friendship in uniting the country,” he said.

Addressing the congregation, Musyoka said he is confident Kenyans will give Ruto the opportunity to lead the country in 2022.

Musyoka said among the crop of candidates eyeing the presidency in the next elections, Ruto is the best candidate to lead the country because he has worked under Uhuru.

“My choice of Ruto in 2022 is because he is reachable sympathetic and is determined to see the country achieve global recognition in economic and political growth,” he said.

The Deputy President said the Jubilee Party agenda for the country that was started in 2013 was in progress.

He said Machakos county has benefitted from 190km of tarmac roads with the number of households connected to electricity increased from 61,000 in 2013 to 130,000 households this year.

Ruto said Sh700 million would be used to connect 20,000 households to electricity in phase two and three Last Mile power project.

“The ongoing construction of Sh2.2 billion water canal in Yatta is part of our efforts to solve the problem of water shortages in some parts of this county. More water projects will soon be initiated in Mwala and Machakos town,” said Ruto.

The MPs from Ukambani said they have resolved to support the government in implementing its ‘Big Four’ agenda for the benefit of Kenyans