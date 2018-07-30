Ayacko nomination splits ODM leaders

The direct nomination of former Energy minister Ochillo Ayacko to fly ODM’s flag in the Migori senate seat by-election has stirred controversy in the party.

Governor Okoth Obado has dismissed the nomination as undemocratic, one-man show.

He said only a few people were summoned to Nairobi to endorse Ayacko without following the party’s procedures.

“Some people sat in Nairobi and handpicked one person for us as if we are blind. We were not given an opportunity as bona fide ODM members to elect a suitable candidate,” the governor said when he made several stopovers on his way from Kisumu, after the Court of Appeal dismissed Ayacko’s petition against his election last Thursday.

Obado cautioned that similar endorsements for ward, parliamentary, senate and governor seats could be expected in the 2022 General Election.

Several aspirants

“We can’t accept this. It would be a big mistake if we allow leaders to be handpicked for us. If we are not careful the same is going to happen come 2022,” he said.

Besides Ayacko, the Senate seat left vacant by the death of Senator Ben Oluoch Okello, attracted several aspirants including former member of parliament John Pesa, former Cabinet minister Dalmas Otieno, former Nyatike MP Edick Anyanga, trade unionist Samuel Orwa, political activist Maka Sembo, the later senator’s son Willis Okello and and nephew Mark Okundi.

It is understood that Obado favours Otieno’s candidature.

Ayacko, who had agreed to drop his petition against Obado after he was prevailed upon to do so by party leader Raila Odinga during Okello’s burial, declined an ambassadorial appointment saying he wanted to serve the people of Migori county in another capacity.

“I am ready to serve the great people of Migori either as a ward rep, MP, senator or governor and that is where my focus is,” Ayacko said in his statement declining President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nomination.

Last year, Obado and Ayacko battled fiercely for the Migori governor’s seat, first in ODM primaries and later in the General Election. Following Obado’s victory in the August 8 election, Ayacko filed a petition against the win.

Bury hatchet

Although he had promised to withdraw the case, the Court of Appeal threw out the petition last Thursday before he could formally do so.

While addressing mourners at Okello’s burial on July 9, Raila asked Ayacko to bury the hatchet with the Governor. The two bitter rivals then shook hands before the party leader.

But Obado now says the handshake had no significance.

“That was a mere greeting just like you can greet a visitor from Tanzania. It had no political significance,” Obado is reported to have said.

He further claimed that he was aware of plans to discredit him because of his stand.

“They now want to cook up stories linking me to the EACC. I will not be cowed. Come October 8, the people will speak at the ballot,” the governor said.

On Tuesday, ODM gave Ayacko direct nomination for the October 8 by-election, saying it was based on an opinion poll which showed the former Cabinet minister was the most popular.

The poll indicated he had 43 per cent support, followed by businessman Eddy Oketch with 16 per cent while Otieno had nine per cent.

The son to the late senator had 5 per cent while political analyst David Osiany garnered 4 per cent in the opinion poll.