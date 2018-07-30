Prepare for teachers’ strike in September, warns Sossion

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion has said the threat to go on strike in September stands unless teachers’ demands are met by the employer.

Addressing the media at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Sossion (pictured) said teachers will down tools at the beginning of the Third Term unless the Teachers Service commission (TSC) shelves performance contracting for teachers and agrees to the union’s demand to promote all teachers who have achieved higher academic standards.

“We have given (strike) notice to the ministry and outlined that if delocalisation is not stopped, bad policies like teachers supervision and performance contracting and appraisal continue then we shall down tools on September 1,” he said.

He said the collective bargaining agreement between TSC and Knut did not entail some of the regulations being enforced by the employer.

Speaking on the sidelines of an education conference organised by the university where he was guest speaker, Sossion, who is also a Nominated MP, said inadequate funding of the education sector had affected quality of training and research in public universities.

He challenged education stakeholders to fight for more funding for training and research from national Treasury, if the Sustainable Development Goal number Four on education is to be achieved.

Sossion said delays in the disbursement of education funds and under-funding of key sectors had compromised the quality of education.

He urged the government to intensify the war against graft arguing that billions of shilling lost through tax evasion and other economic crimes was depriving the country resources to fund its budget.

Sossion said the union fully supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s war on corruption, adding that Kenyans are eager to see successful prosecutions of graft suspects.