Wetang’ula crowns self Opposition chief

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has declared himself the official Opposition leader.

He said the Opposition’s presidential candidate in the last year’s General Election Raila Odinga had joined the Jubilee government hence need for a takeover.

“Those who were to oversight the government have crossed over and joined it and the country can’t operate without the Opposition,’’ said Wetang’ula.

Speaking to the press at his Kanduyi home, the Ford Kenya party boss said when a captain is captured during war, other leaders must take over immediately.

“We can’t surrender because our ‘general’ was captured, another one takes over immediately,’’ he said.

The senator said he would lead Kenyans as the Opposition leader to the next political level.

At the same time, Wetang’ula wished persons who were in Opposition and “had crossed over to the government” well adding that “one time they will come to realise that they made a wrong decision.’’

He said he will fight to end political trickery being practised by some politicians, saying it was killing democracy in the country.

“I will work with like-minded people to deal with political con men who want to use politics to enrich themselves,’’ he said.

His remarks came shortly after the Ford Kenya Party leader announced intentions to vie for presidency in 2022.

Wetang’ula said he had suffered “massive betrayal” by Raila, adding that Opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) was dead.

Wetang’ula becomes the second politician to crown himself the Opposition leader. Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot announced he was the Opposition chief after Raila boycotted the October 26 repeat presidential election that saw President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto secure a second term in office.