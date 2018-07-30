NATIONALNEWS

RV governors to tour Mau Forest

Felix Yegon July 30, 2018
2,434 Less than a minute
Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso.

Some governors from Rift Valley will today tour some parts of the Mau forest in what is seen as a move to show solidarity with the evictees.

Their move comes even as tension continues to rise in the area over alleged invasion by Maasai warriors.

The governors have been silent over the eviction amid outcry by legislators and senators from the region who criticised the State over the manner in which the exercise is being undertaken.

Bomet governor Joyce Laboso will lead her counterparts Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Nandi’s Stephen Sang.  Kericho deputy governor Susan Kikwai will represent Paul Chepkwony who unsuccessfully  moved to court seeking to stop the eviction.

Show More

Related Articles

Eugene Wamalwa
July 30, 2018
2,479

Wamalwa: We’re devolving Handshake for peace

Deputy President William Ruto
July 30, 2018
2,444

Wiper welcome to work with Jubilee, says Ruto

July 30, 2018
2,440

Ayacko nomination splits ODM leaders

July 30, 2018
2,460

Prepare for teachers’ strike in September, warns Sossion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker