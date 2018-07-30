RV governors to tour Mau Forest

Some governors from Rift Valley will today tour some parts of the Mau forest in what is seen as a move to show solidarity with the evictees.

Their move comes even as tension continues to rise in the area over alleged invasion by Maasai warriors.

The governors have been silent over the eviction amid outcry by legislators and senators from the region who criticised the State over the manner in which the exercise is being undertaken.

Bomet governor Joyce Laboso will lead her counterparts Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Stanley Kiptis (Baringo) and Nandi’s Stephen Sang. Kericho deputy governor Susan Kikwai will represent Paul Chepkwony who unsuccessfully moved to court seeking to stop the eviction.