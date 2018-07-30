Rent-seeking allegations in the august House not new

The 12th Parliament, just like its recent predecessors, is thriving in the infamy of rent-seeking and other dishonourable behaviour that besmirched the integrity of the House.

A catalogue of such acts by individual members, committees and at times entire Chamber have made the House vilified — and even earned the legislators the tag “MPigs” because of their greed — show the injustice that has been visited on the hapless taxpayers!

In April 2015, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), then headed by Budalang’i MP Ababu Namwamba became the first watchdog to be disgraced and disbanded over a rent seeking scam claims.

An adverse report of the House Powers and Privileges Committee, which had been directed to Speaker Justin Muturi to investigate the conduct of one of Parliament’s most important oversight committees was adopted— and that put the final nail on the coffin of PAC team. Members were indicted for using their positions to enrich themselves through extortion and blackmail.

Fat bribe

And try to cleanse of the genie of the dishonourable conduct of the Ababu-led PAC, the MPs also sanctioned a raft of punitive measures which included barring some members of the scandal-scarred committee from being members of the new committee that would be constituted to replace the former. Those who bore the mark of the infamy and were barred from the new PAC included its chair Ababu (Budalang’i, ODM), vice-chair Cecily Mbarire (Runyenjes, TNA) and members Ahmed Abass (Ijara, ODM), James Bett (Kesses, URP) and Omondi Anyanga (Nyatike, ODM).

At around the same time, the Agriculture committee shocked the country when its members came to blows over the sharing of the fat bribe from sugar barons to sugar-coat a probe report.

Its querulous members engaged in peevish and bitter public exchanges on the sharing of the bribes with the mention of figures ranging between Sh60 and Sh100 million having been alleged shoved into the pocket of some members.

At one time, irritable members accused their chair Adan Noor of being compromised to influence the outcome of a report on Mumias Sugar Company’s woes. A Sh4 million ‘token’ was claimed to have been at the centre of the accusations.

And with a split and disgraced committee, some members authored a report with recommendations on who to deal with the sugar crisis. It was adopted by the House.

Toxic sugar scam

Tragically, the report has been gathering dust in the archives of House two years since its adoption, even as the country convulses in the throes of the latest toxic sugar scandal.

Ironically, the Committee on Implementation is currently in the process of grilling government officials and departments to understand why it was never implemented.

Perhaps, its implementation could have averted the current sugar crisis — and may be not because of the country’s culture of churning out intelligent reports and never using the recommendations.

The consequences of the curse of country that never learns from its past, is that current sugar imports crisis that the legislators are now using to drive their rent-seeking appetite.