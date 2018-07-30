Arrest persons behind Ruaraka land scandal

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa says persons implicated in the controversial Ruaraka land saga should be arrested and prosecuted.

Speaking at Wangige shopping centre in Kabete, the MP said there should be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

Ichung’wa, who is also the Parliamentary Budget and Appropriation committee chairman, said he was the first to object payment of the Sh1.5 billion to the purported owners of the land.

“It should not matter whether one is a powerful Cabinet secretary or in an influential position in government. All those involved in the questionable deal should face prosecution,” said Ichung’wa.

His sentiments were echoed by his Gatundu South counterpart Moses Kuria who said the war against corruption should deal with all suspects regardless of their social and political status.

“The war against corruption has no respect for political status or political affiliation. Those found engaging in illegal activities have to face the full force of the law,” he said.

He challenged county governments to lead in the fight against graft to ensure funds allocated for projects are well utilised.

The two had attended a meeting at Bishop Kariuki Hall where Kabete MP Githua Wamacukuru sponsored driving and catering courses for 600 youths.