Thika CT scan installation to decongest KNH

Installation of a Computed Topography (CT) scan machine at the Thika Level Five Hospital is expected to be one of the programmes by the National government to decongest the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Under the Managed Equipment Service (MES) by Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki launched the installation for the CT scan at the hospital recently.

KNH, East Africa region’s biggest referral hospital, has for ages been treating and doing tests from mere flu to specialised ones.

The leadership of Thika Level Five Hospital, however, said the ongoing installation of the CT scan opens doors for more units at the hospital to address preventive healthcare.

This also strategically places the hospital at the centre of addressing accidents and emergencies, mainly stemming from road accidents happening almost on a daily basis on adjacent highways.

Already the largest call centre for accidents has been established at the hospital to coordinate emergencies from across the Central Kenya region and other adjacent counties of Eastern region.

“With the help of Safaricom we will be able to pick emergency cases from beyond Kiambu county,” said Thika Level Five Hospital Medical superintendent Dr Patrick Nyaga.

He said previously, the hospital had send an ambulance to Nairobi for CT scan everyday.

“In the last three months we have had 150-200 patients on ambulance for emergency services at KNH. However, this will stop once the CT scan is fully installed,” he added.

“We appreciate that the CT scan is here. Thika Level Five offers a unique funeral care service, the largest in the country’s public health sector with a 120-body mortuary and a teaching anatomy labarotary that will allow us to train more personnel,” Nyaga said.