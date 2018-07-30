Bribery den: When watchdogs turn predators

Dinah Ondari and Anthony Mwangi

House committees are dens of leeches and grounds infested by shoals of piranhas driven by lust for self-gain.

Barely a week after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi warned committees against rent-seeking, details of behind the scenes deals between legislators and witnesses to subvert the course of justice on matters before them have emerged.

Contrary to assumptions that House teams are revered watchdogs bestowed with trust to mind the welfare of Kenyans and safeguard national resources, they have largely now been turned into positions which provide opportunity for rent seeking, cover up and shoddy investigations into matters of great public interest.

Following the stinging indictment of MPs by Muturi, independent undercover investigations, interviews with MPs from various committees and investigative agencies, have established that as much as Sh500 million may have exchanged hands in the dirty dealings between the MPs and various parties under probe by the 12th Parliament.

Protection fee

The parties include wealthy individuals, parastatal chiefs and government institutions whose operations have been the subject of investigations by the committees.

Bribes to committees range from as low as Sh200,000 per member to Sh1 million, depending on the magnitude of the matter under probe.

A committee investigating suspicious government payments in the purchase of property is said to have received Sh40 million out of which the chair was to pocket Sh5 million. The bribe was aimed at convincing Members to save government officials involved in the deal.

The committee is yet to table its report. A parastatal under probe of illegal procurement deals took committee members for a weekend treat in Nanyuki fully paid for after which the MPs were handsomely rewarded.

A member confided that Sh30 million was paid out to be shared out. This happened in early June. In one case of blatant attempt to defeat the course of justice, an investigative agency is pursuing the payment of a whopping Sh120 million to one of the committees investigating a business tycoon.

The money is said to have been divided equally among members, with leadership of the committee pocketing more than Sh75 million.

State officials and agencies seeking protection from committees are now familiar with the process and come calling with cash to manipulate or outrightly “buy” honourable members.

Duplication of roles

A member familiar with the deals confided that owing to the huge sums of the bribes, the money is paid in foreign currencies.

So low has integrity of MPs sank that a committee chair recently received Sh200,000 from a parastatal chief, who wanted to be cleared of audit queries.

The vicious greed for bribes has seen a committee chairperson, who has declined to compromise his integrity and yield to pressure from members to extort become so unpopular he could be staring at a vote of no confidence against him.

Both Senate and National Assembly committees are also on the spot for duplication of roles, leading to massive wastage of funds. Further, they face accusations of dabbling in matters that are the subject of investigation by agencies such as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Auditor General, compounding wastage.

Another lucrative avenue has been the budgeting process where top ministry bureaucrats and other state agencies are forced to part with cash and other favours for the committee members to approve allocations to line ministries to forestall significant reductions.

“The token is not necessarily in cash but other favours such as tenders and jobs for relatives, friends or constituents,” one MP said in confidence.

And in the recently concluded process of vetting appointees of various positions in government, a committee is said to unsuccessfully solicited for Sh20 million bribe. A nominee for an ambassadorial position is said to be the next target after an independent commission previously headed by the nominee rubbed the legislators the wrong way by slashing their salaries and allowances.

And as the outcry of wastage of public funds continues to rise, the ongoing sugar probe is the latest point of reference. The committee is said to be divided on what to include in its final report following reports that interested parties have approached it seeking to have some names of importers removed from the report.

Compromised probes

The joint committee is also said to have spent huge sums of money on travel allowances and other stipends as they traversed different parts of the country investigating some issues.

And it has now emerged that the latest spat before the Senate and that National Assembly disguised as fight over mandates has everything to do with the fear that the former could be jeopardising the latter’s interest in the “lucrative committee operations.”

As the two Houses threw jabs at each other last week, MPs accused Senators of encroaching on its mandate and duplicating its roles. Senate hit back claiming the former was afraid because “its cover had been blown.”

The bone of contention has been the Ruaraka and Kenya Pipeline probes where both Houses have been carrying out parallel probes. The National Assembly led by Majority and Minority leaders Aden Duale and John Mbadi respectively kicked off the storm after they voiced their discomfort with the Senates move to undertake parallel investigations.

“It is becoming apparent that they (NA) are uncomfortable with some pieces of evidence and information in the Ruaraka land that the committee of the other House was unable to bring out, it exposes the possibility that something could have been covered up,” said Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet). “The only conclusion we can make from the noise is that those who wanted to cover up the issue are feeling the heat.

And Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni) did not mince his words: “They (NA) are shaking in their boots, the issue of kissing, hugging and asking money from witnesses did not start with us.”

But contacted, National Assembly Land committee chair Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South) defended her committee: “I don’t know about that (cover up), all I know is that we came up with a very good report, and I stand by it.”

Multiple interviews with MPs revealed some probes are motivated by more than just public interest.

“It is no secret, these days if you are a subject of investigations, all you need is to look for a fat envelope and then you approach the chair, and your issue will be history,” a long-serving Member said.

The Member, who did not want to be identified, said the days where committees would come with explosive reports based on evidence are “behind us”.

Separation of powers

Last week’s communication by Muturi was prompted by a Point of Order by Maoka Maore (Igembe North) who was concerned that committee probes were ridden with cases of conflict of interest, which resulted in compromised probes. He told the House that he had observed that committees had no capacity to operate at “arms’ length with witnesses”.

Maore, who blew the whistle on Anglo Leasing scandal 14 years ago when he was MP for Ntonyiri, was also concerned that committees were duplicating the work of the Auditor General.

But while reprimanding the committee for unethical conduct, Muturi defended the committees saying Parliament was independent from the Executive and that its work should not be seen to compete with that of the state agencies.

“The existence of parallel investigations does not preclude the Committees of the House from discharging their constitutional mandate. Committees have no way of dictating the time lines applicable to investigations outside Parliament.”

Other committee chairmen we interviewed said there is need for parliamentary probes to be above board.

Opiyo Wandayi, who chairs the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee warned against blanket condemnation of committees: “We must judge committees based on individual merit, committees are basically a reflection of their leadership. Leadership of committees must take responsibility by set realms of management. I can assure that PAC is equal to the task, we will not disappoint Kenyans.”

On duplication of roles, Wandayi opined the issue should be understood under the principle of separation of powers: “Our work is not in any way related with what other agencies are doing, our work is cut out, likewise we are not bothered by theirs, in any case, if we do it well, it is for the benefit of Kenyans.”

Budget and Appropriations team chair Kimani Ichungwa said committees in both Houses must be beyond reproach like Ceasar’s wife.

“We should be beyond reproach, committees offer the public a critical role of oversight over government. Parliament had empowered the committees adequately and personal relations must be put aside in committees engagements with all the parties they interact with,” he said. With regard to accusations of duplication of the work of the National Assembly, committee by Senate the latter has also defended itself.

“The Constitution only limits the mandate of Senate to the legislative role on county, but Senate can discuss anything and everything under the sun, when it comes to oversight and representation,” said Murkomen.