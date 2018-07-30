Degrees quest mustn’t override teacher quality

The Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) do not seem to be reading from the same script, if the new proposal on teachers promotion is anything to go by.

According to media reports at the weekend, a report compiled following a survey funded by the World Bank and spearheaded by the ministry recommends that graduate teachers in primary schools be moved to secondary schools.

The proposal is contained in the Priede Project, Education Quality Dialogues Executive Report 2018 compiled after a series of meetings seeking to establish the challenges affecting learning and teaching.

There is nothing wrong in promoting teachers who have attained undergraduate and graduate qualifications to teach in secondary schools or even post-secondary institutions.

However, the ministry should conclusively engage all the stakeholders, including TSC, which is mandated to hire teachers for public schools, based on established criteria.

It is worth noting that conflicting policies breed confusion in the sector. For instance, a few years ago, TSC said primary school teachers should be denied direct admission to university for bachelor’s degree because they do not meet entry requirements. The reasoning was that since most P1 teachers attained below the university entry grade, they did not qualify for degree programmes. Never mind they have amassed experience over the years.

Additional qualifications

What’s more, these teachers earned degrees after attending specially designed courses by public and private universities during school holidays. But are teachers properly prepared to teach in post-primary institutions, despite some having fared poorly in KCSE? TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia put the debate to rest earlier this year, saying the commission will no longer consider additional academic qualifications in the promotion of teachers.

She, however, said a degree will be the minimum qualification for primary school head teachers and their deputies. Secondary school principals and their assistants will require a master’s degree. This in essence means that getting a degree can only earn one an administrative promotion and not necessary promotion to teach in the next level.

The most ideal situation would be to encourage more P1 teachers to pursue specialised undergraduate degree and graduate programmes but still be deployed to teach in primary schools.

Countries such as Finland, which rank high in the delivery of quality education, insist on the teaching and guidance staff within daycare centres to have Bachelor’s degrees. Pre-primary teachers hold a Master’s degree. Guidance counsellors in basic and upper secondary education and training should have a Master’s degree and guidance counselor studies.

Instead of always picking World Bank prescriptions, which sometimes do not seem to work, the ministry should be insisting on primary schools teachers advancing academic and professional qualifications so they can offer quality education in the formative ages of learners.

More importantly, the government should also compensate them for the same. This is the only way to make teaching an attractive career choice.

