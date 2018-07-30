Hosting World Under 20 chance for Kenya to shine

Barely one year after Kenya hosted one of the best-attended International Amateur Athletics Federations (IAAF) Junior Championships at the Kasarani Stadium, the world body has given Kenya another opportunity to display her logistical and operational prowess with the World Under 20 Championships in 2020.

Nairobi will be on the world map once again when the gun to signal the start of the competition goes off at Kasarani, which has a history of hosting special events beginning with the All Africa Games in 1987.

It is a great honour for the country to get the hosting rights for the youth event, just a week after Kenya finished on top of the world in the event at the global championships held in Tampere, Finland.

Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei and his team have been given another opportunity to ensure the event is organised even better than previous ones.

AK and IAAF have two years to put in place a competent team to guarantee a frills-free event. It is a matter that brings out the country’s hospitality, capability to host major sporting events and great performance on the track as some of the emerging world-beaters are released from the conveyor belt that has in the last 30 years of the event produced individuals who have provided stirring moments in athletics circuits.

The conveyor belt that produced Janeth Jepkosgei, Vivian Cheruiyot, Viola Kibiwott, Brimin Kipruto, Augustine Choge just to mention a few of the world-beaters who have been our track ambassadors over the years will surely provide a memorable moment for Kenyan athletes as they go out to emulate the stars of yore.

To the government and organisers, it is a blessing that the infrastructure of the 2017 championships, including the accommodation and training venue at Kenyatta University, are still intact. That means investing in brick and mortar will not be as intense this time round.

The bidding, hosting announcement and actualisation of the event aside, the government should have all the committees up and running early enough and give them the support — financial and logistical to ensure that all is a scintillating success.

Relevant authorities should also start work on a coordination mechanisms that will ensure that our tourism benefits from the event. The games is a chance to market the country through hospitality and security for the hundreds who will descend on the country.

That several Western nations gave the 2017 championships a wide berth is a fact that we must be alive to. USA, Britain, Germany, Canada, Australia and others cited security challenges and then impending elections for the miss.

This time round, the government should seek to assure participants and countries of the safety of the citizens throughout the competition, through constant engagement and exchange of ideas in the lead-up to the games. Over to AK.

—The writer is a sports Sub-Editor, People Daily