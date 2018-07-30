All stand to gain from politics of peace, unity

Events unfolding in the country point to a worrying atmosphere in the political landscape. Activities and utterances by the political class are typical of the content that could easily lead to the path of unwarranted suspicions, friction and even anarchy.

It would seem Kenya is far from healed in all aspects. What is emerging is that the country remains divided along ethnic, political and economic lines. It need not be. There is anxiety and, to some extent fear, that we are sliding back into tribal brinkmanship and political gerrymandering. Much so because some of the messages springing from the political elite cannot be taken for granted.

We may not be on paths similar to those that paved the crevices for the 2007/08 post-election violence. However, the crass language emanating from certain quarters are chilling enough and should serve as timely warning.

No doubt last year’s General Election was held in atmosphere that threatened peace and stability. That we have managed to spring out of that period of gloom is a step on which we must build stronger pillars of unity and strength.

Work together

The gesture by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who were the key protagonists in the poll, to agree to work together to unite a divided country is one such pillar. Fighting corruption and respecting the rule of law is another.

However, all these efforts need not be conducted in a manner that could be interpreted as frustrating any group of people, institutions or political formations. Mutual respect fortifies the unity platform and enhances capacity to accept even if we do not agree.

The Big Four agenda, which will certainly define the legacy of President Uhuru’s last term in office, should not be compromised by divergent or distractive dispositions.

Collectively and individually, Kenyans have a responsibility to safeguard peace, unity and stability. Kenya has come a long way.

After all, each and all stand to lose in the face of any turmoil. Therefore, we must keep emotions out of politics and allow the rule of law to prevail. No sane Kenyan should desire to have the country revisited by any form of turbulence.