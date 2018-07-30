Chumo’s rejection big boost for anti-graft war

Gathu Kaara

Two important events in the ongoing battle against graft have taken place in the past week. The events have given the battle a boost, provided impetus to anti-graft agencies and given Kenyans confidence that the battle is moving forward.

First, Parliament rejected Ben Chumo as nominee for the position of chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) because he is facing corruption charges.

Chumo has been linked to fraudulent tendering of transformers during his tenure at Kenya Power. When he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Planning for vetting, he pleaded with MPs to ignore the case and approve his nomination.

The committee rejected him, a position the House unanimously endorsed. This is as it should be. The rejection has created a new standard for those aspiring to public positions that integrity is key.

It does not inspire public confidence when a person who is facing graft charges lands a job as prime as the chairperson of SRC where they will preside over decisions affecting billions of shillings. Until they are satisfactorily cleared, they should not be entrusted with public funds.

Chumo’s rejection is a wake-up call for those entrusted with public offices that what you do will impact your future prospects and job opportunities.

It has also demonstrated a change of mood in the National Assembly. When in 2013 John Mututho was nominated for the post of the chairperson of National Authority for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse (Nacada) while facing corruption charges, the Committee on Administration and National Security rejected him, only for the House to overturn the decision and approve the nomination. Clearly, the House is now in touch with the public mood.

In the same vein, those undergoing graft investigations should step aside until they are cleared. Chest-thumping that nobody can do anything to them when they are being probed for loss of billions of funds is contemptuous of the public.

Among the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution on Leadership and Integrity is an injunction to public officers to demonstrate respect for the people and to promote public confidence in the integrity of the office.

Such officials have clearly forgotten whom they work for and must be removed. The battle against corruption must include restoring dignity and respect in public office.

In the second event, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) asked the courts to be allowed to freeze the assets of a public officer who is alleged to built a fortune of Sh600 million on a Sh100,000 salary.

EACC says Joseph Gikonyo accumulated assets that were at variance with his salary and wants to confiscate wealth that he cannot account for.

If one person can accumulate such massive wealth while working at the low and middle rungs of Kenya’s public service, just how much money is the country losing every day? The cumulative money lost every year must be in the trillions.

What is clear is that Kenya has enough resources to run its recurrent and most of its development budget from local resources.

Imagine the windfall if all such unaccounted for wealth was forfeited to the State. It could probably pay off all the country’s debts!

Gikonyo’s case has shaken the public service establishment to the roots. Thousands of civil servants must be panicking. This is good because looters of the public purse need to be very uncomfortable.

The case also demonstrates that lifestyle audits are the silver bullet in the war against graft. Audits will provide the hard evidence of corrupt public officials, strip them of ill-gotten wealth and straighten out all the others.

EACC needs to send a clear message that the public service is not the place for self enrichment through abuse of office. If you want to create big wealth, get out and join the tens of thousands who break their backs daily building businesses.

But if you choose to become a civil servant, be content with your salary and earnings from investments you can make from your savings.

In Kenya, public servants have had it both ways for too long, enriching themselves through corruption and enjoying the security that a civil service job offers. They must be made to make a choice. Now.

— [email protected]